Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 94.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 million.

Zomedica Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ZOM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 5,455,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,999. Zomedica has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Zomedica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica by 27.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,256,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica by 68.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104,143 shares during the period. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.

