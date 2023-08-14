1,093 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.29. 104,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,197. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

