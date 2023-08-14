139 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,578,000 after purchasing an additional 760,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $184.70. 683,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,492. The firm has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

