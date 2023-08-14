141,951 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.