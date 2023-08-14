1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,680,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $142.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average is $131.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

