1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 122.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341,199. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

