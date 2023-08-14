1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,291. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

