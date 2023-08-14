1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,371 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 86,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

