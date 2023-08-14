1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,796 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.78. 4,576,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,453,391. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

