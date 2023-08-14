1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 3,181 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.57. 16,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,253. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

