20,300 Shares in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TPG by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TPG by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TPG by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $27.41. 224,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 386.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). TPG had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.18.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

