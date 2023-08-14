464,224 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 464,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $17,899,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,760,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 2,022,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,865,265.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,252 shares in the company, valued at $16,221,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

