64,243 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

