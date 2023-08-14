700,000 Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Purple Innovation

In other news, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby bought 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,407.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,427 shares in the company, valued at $136,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $63,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,042.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby bought 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $56,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,023.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 384,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 24.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.