954 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,053 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after acquiring an additional 394,278 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,039,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 423,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,992. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.