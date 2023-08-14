Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 22,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $118,546.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,724,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,628.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 71,178 shares of company stock valued at $470,748 over the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 483,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

