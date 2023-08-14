AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 165.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.