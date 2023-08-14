Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) versus Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Head to Head Survey

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) and Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Acadian Timber’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A $9.96 1.29 Acadian Timber N/A N/A N/A $0.49 26.53

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadian Timber, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A Acadian Timber N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Acadian Timber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.6% of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Acadian Timber shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Acadian Timber, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acadian Timber 0 2 0 0 2.00

Acadian Timber has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Acadian Timber’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acadian Timber is more favorable than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ).

Dividends

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 37.0%. Acadian Timber pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadian Timber pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) beats Acadian Timber on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers various sawn wood products; wood solutions for industrial buildings comprise construction timber, outer panels, dimensionally planed timber, laths, base rafters, planks, and shaped timber products; wood solutions for merchants include joists, batten, and untreated and painted outer panel, as well as pressure-impregnated wood products; and marine and land transportation services, including forwarding services using RoRo vessels, container express, and road and rail. It also provides pulp products under the Pure, Star, and Cirrus names; bleached softwood kraft pulp and chemi-thermomechanical pulp; and Kraftliner products for consumer durables, electronics, hazardous goods, industrial products, fruit and vegetables, and frozen foods, etc. In addition, the company engages in the generation of energy from wind power projects, bioenergy, and liquid biofuels; and pellets manufacturing and sales. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Sundsvall, Sweden.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian Timber Corp. is headquartered in New Brunswick, Canada.

