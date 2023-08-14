Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 43,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACHL opened at $0.99 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

