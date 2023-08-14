Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

ADX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,878. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 271,072 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,316,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

