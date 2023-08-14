ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ADC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADCT stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.12. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

