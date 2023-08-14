Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after acquiring an additional 366,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

