Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $165.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day moving average is $166.42. The stock has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

