Addison Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in S&P Global by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 42.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $387.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.37 and a 200-day moving average of $368.22. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,420. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

