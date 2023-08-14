ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Raised to $7.00 at Mizuho

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ADMA opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $995.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after buying an additional 6,459,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 181.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after buying an additional 4,299,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 3,569,778 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,725,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

