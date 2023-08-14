Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,122 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $521.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,128. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $497.94 and its 200-day moving average is $412.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

