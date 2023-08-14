Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 47.0% in July

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Adyen Trading Down 3.5 %

Adyen stock opened at $1,729.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,711.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,601.32. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,153.00 and a 1-year high of $1,933.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADYYF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

