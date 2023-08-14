Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$84.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
AGGZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
