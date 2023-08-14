Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s current price.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.31.

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$60.56. 69,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,433. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$31.02 and a 1 year high of C$63.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.2871755 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

