Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.56

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.56 and last traded at $62.58, with a volume of 205947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $326,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,253 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $326,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,933.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,740. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

