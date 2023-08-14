Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.54.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AC

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$23.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.38 and a 52-week high of C$26.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.61. The company has a market cap of C$8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.4816017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.