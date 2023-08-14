Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 417,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 932,461 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $6.95.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $769.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $596.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,916 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Polus Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,763,000. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 1,448,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,423,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 106,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

