Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 417,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 932,461 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $6.95.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $769.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,916 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Polus Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,763,000. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 1,448,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,423,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 106,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

