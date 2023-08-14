Algorand Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $894.64 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,812,953,912 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

