Algorand Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37.12 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $900.03 million and $37.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00041997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,812,954,158 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

