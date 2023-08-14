Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,511. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

