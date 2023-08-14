Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.83. 561,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.03, a PEG ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.53.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

