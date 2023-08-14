Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,000 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 0.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Sysco worth $45,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

