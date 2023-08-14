Allen Investment Management LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.91.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $23.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,306.97. 216,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,214.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,224.95. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,388.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

