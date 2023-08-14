Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,833 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIZ

Assurant Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.99.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.