Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 39,951 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,221,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,951 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 4.3% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $256,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after acquiring an additional 310,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

