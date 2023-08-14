Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.94. 267,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

