Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,670 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.00. 952,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.07.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

