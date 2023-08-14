AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) CFO Kate C. Burke Sells 5,000 Shares

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,658. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 107.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Stories

