Altman Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,617 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,617 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.72. 2,461,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a market cap of $215.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

