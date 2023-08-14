Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,423,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after buying an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.12. The stock had a trading volume of 379,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.97 and its 200 day moving average is $283.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

