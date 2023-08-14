Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,282,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.70. 2,005,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.