Altman Advisors Inc. Takes Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,597,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WNS by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

WNS traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $63.40. 41,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,012. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

