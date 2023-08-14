American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

AEO stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

