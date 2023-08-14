American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

APEI stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $102.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

