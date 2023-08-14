American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $187.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

